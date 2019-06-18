Bihar to check heat deaths with curfew

At least 117 people have died in Bihar as a blistering heatwave swept across the state. Five people succumbed to the heat in Munger in the last 48 hours, while 60 people have died due to unbearable heat in Aurangabad.

In Gaya, the number of deaths due to heatwave is 35, while it is seven in Nawada, two in Kaimur, one in Arrah, one in Samastipur, five in Munger and six in Nalanda.

District Magistrate of Gaya, Abhishek Singh, on Monday imposed Section 144 in the district keeping in mind the prevailing heatwave condition. The DM's office has advised people to remain indoors from 11 am till 4 pm. It has also imposed a ban on construction in the five-hour period.

SINGED BY SUN Patna and Gaya, which have been reeling under heatwave for the past three days, recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius each on Monday. Bhagalpur registered 41.6 degrees Celsius, said weather office A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is recorded at 4.5 degrees or more above the normal for two consecutive days. Gaya and Patna may continue to sizzle on Tuesday

Work under MNREGA programmes will not be done after 10.30 am and no meeting will be allowed in open spaces during this time. All government schools in Bihar will remain closed till June 22 due to prevailing heatwave conditions.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Monday visited the patients at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya and assured them of all necessary help from the state government's side.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Sunday announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of those killed. The state government has also issued an alert advising people to avoid stepping outside from their homes and take care while stepping outside.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the deaths are unfortunate and said that people must remain indoors till the temperature drops. "Intense heat affects the brain and leads to various health issues," he said.

Major cities in the state, including Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur, have been witnessing the heatwave for the past couple of days.

Patna and Gaya, which have been reeling under heatwave and loo for the past three days, recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius each on Monday, the weather office said, adding that Bhagalpur and Purnea registered 41.6 and 36.0 degrees Celsius.

Patna and Bhagalpur recorded six notches above their normal maximum temperature, while Gaya recorded five notches above the normal, it said. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is recorded at 4.5 degrees or more above the normal for two consecutive days, a Met official said.

