Bihar: Six killed, three still feared trapped in firecracker explosion in Saran businessman's house

According to reports, firecrackers were manufactured in a room of the building where the blast took place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

Six killed in explosion in Bihar's Chhapra district

At least six persons were killed in a explosion that took place in the house of a businessman in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday. Another 10 people are still feared trapped in the building. 

According to reports, firecrackers were manufactured in a room of the building where the blast took place and explosions were heard for over an hour. 

"Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris. We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called," said Saran SP Santosh Kumar.

The blast took place inside the home of a firecracker businessman, identified as Shabir Hussain, in Khudai Bagh village in Khaira police station area. 

As the explosion took place, a portion was blown away while the remaining house caught fire. The house is located on the banks of a river. 

 

