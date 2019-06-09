Headlines

Bihar passengers beaten up in Bengal over regional identity

In an incident of hate crime, passengers on-board a Patna-bound bus on Saturday alleged that they were beaten up by a group men over their regional identity in Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2019, 07:40 PM IST

The incident took place when Bengal Tigers bus was en route Patna from West Bengal and made a halt near a hotel near Bardhaman.

"As soon as our bus with a Bihar number plate made a halt at the hotel, some people who were consuming liquor started hurling slurs on our regional identity. They then resorted to beating up driver and cleaner of the bus," a victim told media here on Saturday.

When the passengers intervened, the men attacked them as well, saying "you all are criminals". "My gold chain worth Rs 10,000 was looted by the attackers," Asif, a victim, alleged.

Several passengers sustained injuries in the attack. "They were attacking us with whatever they found. They were beating up indiscriminately," another man said.

A case has been registered against unidentified men at Jakkanpur Police Station in Patna. 

 

