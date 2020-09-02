Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020: Sushil Modi hits out at Lalu Yadav, urges EC to intervene

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has attacked RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for running a political show from the isolation ward of RIMS, Ranchi. In a tweet, Sushil Modi accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's government of facilitating Lalu Yadav to run his party and decide potential candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. In his tweet, Modi said that CBI must take cognizance of that how can a convict in corruption charge is misusing his political clout for availing five-star facilities while imprisonment.

Modi further added that Lalu Prasad is meeting dozens of Bihar assembly election aspirants every day. More than 200 aspirants have submitted their bio-data to the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Lalu Yadav is serving imprisonment in four fodder scam cases and his party RJD is an alliance partner in Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government.

"If the Jharkhand government is helping Lalu to run the party and allow him to play a political role while violating the jail manual, we seek the EC's intervention, " Sushil Kumar Modi said.

Lalu's alliance partner Congress has come out in his defense accusing Sushil Kumar Modi of misleading people. Congress leader Dr. Ajay Upadhyay said that elections have not been announced yet and Sushil Modi has started attacking Lalu Yadav, who is ill. "Modi should have shown some sensitivity towards a patient," he said.

JDU MLA Dadan Yadav supported Modi's allegation and said that the world knows who runs the show in RJD.

Jharkhand BJP Chief Deepak Prakash echoed Sushil Modi's allegation and said that the RIMS director's bungalow has become the political epicenter of Bihar in brazen violation of prison rules.

RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari replied by labeling BJP of suffering from Lalu-Phobia. Tiwari said that since the Nitish Kumar government has nothing to show by way of work to the voters of Bihar, Modi is leveling baseless allegations.

Bihar assembly elections are due October-November and dates may be announced anytime after in the coming week. Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar formed a formidable alliance during the 2015 Bihar assembly elections to stop BJP's winning streak. Two years later Nitish broke away from Lalu citing 'Antaratma ki awaaz' and formed the government with the support of BJP in 2017