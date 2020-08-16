Bihar: JD(U) expels Industries Minister Shyam Rajak, months before state assembly polls

Janata Dal (United) has decided to expel Bihar Industries Minister Shyam Rajak from the party due to his involvement in anti-party activities, said party spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan on Sunday.

"Shyam Rajak`s recent actions were nothing less than an act of indiscipline. He was involved in anti-party activities. So the party decided to take this action against him. Nobody is above the party. I welcome the party`s decision of expelling him," Ranjan told ANI.

JD (U) on Sunday expelled Rajak from the party, months before the Assembly polls.

Rajak is likely to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), sources said.

Sources say RJD is in touch with Rajak, who is unhappy with Ashok Choudhary`s entry into the JD(U) recently.

Choudhary was the president of Congress` Bihar unit but now is a minister in the JDU-BJP coalition government in the state.

Speaking to ANI on June 28 over the phone, Rajak said that he wanted to quit politics. However, he changed the plan after the leaders of JDU and BJP met him.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties.