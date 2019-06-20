Bihar Encephalitis Update: Death toll due to AES rises to 112

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar claimed 112 lives which allegedly spreads through toxic content in litchi fruit being sold in the state.

Encephalitis is spreading in litchi growing areas of Bihar, including Muzaffarpur district and other parts of the country and that consumption of the fruit was among the factors for the spread of the disease.

Adding to the debacle, Total 108 people have died in Bihar since March 1, 2019, due to heat-related illness; 47 deaths in Aurangabad, 34 in Gaya, 14 in Nawada, 4 in Munger, 4 in Rohtas, 3 in Begusarai, 1 in Nalanda, 1 in Vaishali.

As per official data, a total of 98 deaths were reported at government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), while 19 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease till 8 am today.

In view of the rising incidents of deaths due to AES/JE in Muzaffarpur and adjoining areas in Bihar, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has issued instructions for deployment of eight advanced life-support (ALS) ambulances in the affected districts.

Accordingly, eight additional ALS ambulances were pressed into service for the transportation of critical patients under the National Health Mission (NHM), a statement issued by the health ministry said.

The central teams comprising 10 pediatricians and five paramedics each had started working on the ground, in coordination with the state government, it added.

The teams were sent to Bihar on Wednesday.

Vardhan further informed that 16 senior district officials and medical personnel were sent to the vulnerable blocks for monitoring and early identification of cases and ensuring daily reporting.

Their headquarters were also shifted to these blocks, he said, adding that the district collector was involved in the process now and was personally taking responsibility for the same.

(According to inputs from PTI and ANI)