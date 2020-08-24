Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Seat sharing in NDA under discussion, official announcement to be made soon

The discussions on seat sharing in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA ) for the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 are underway. There's a suspense about which constituent party of the NDA will contest on how many seats. A formula for seat-sharing was discussed before the visit of top BJP leaders.

According to sources quoted by Zee News, discussions on the formula of 110, 100 and 33 have gone ahead, that is, the Janata Dal United (JDU) can field its candidates in 110 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party can contest elections on 100 seats and 33 seats can be given to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The agreed formula will be disclosed after the meeting of the leaders of the three parties. Only after this, an official announcement on the seat-sharing agreement will be made in the joint press conference of the NDA.

On Sunday, BJP chief JP Nadda that BJP, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party will fight elections together and win the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

"BJP, JDU, and LJP will fight elections together and win. We have to add value not only to BJP but to our alliance partners also," Nadda said addressing Bihar BJP State Karyasamiti via video conferencing.

Equations are changing

In the Bihar Assemly elections 2020, JDU (JDU) is once again with NDA. The Nitish Kumar-led party, which has been in power in Bihar for 15 years, is in the role of NDA's elder brother in Bihar. The situation was different in the NDA when Nitish Kumar, who has remained the state chief minister for a long time, formed a Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress in 2015 .

Political and social equations keep changing in Bihar. In 2015, the formula of JDU 100, RJD 100, Congress 40 and NCP 3 was decided by the Grand Alliance. But in the situation created after Tariq Anwar separated himself from the Grand Alliance, the three parties got one more seat each. JDU then fielded candidates on 101 seats and won 71 out of them.

Like the 2005 and 2010 elections, 2020 JDU is with BJP along with Ramvilas Paswan's LJP, which has been stressing on respectable seats since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.