Big news on Ayodhya Ram Temple, to be open for devotees from this date

There is good news for the devotees of Ramlala. the wishes of those waiting to see Ramlala in the Ram temple in Ayodhya are going to be fulfilled soon. Devotees may be able to visit Ramlala from December 2023.

According to a Zee News report citing sources, the construction of the Ram Mandir sanctum sanctorum will be completed by December 2023. By 2025, a grand Ram temple will be completed. Lord Rama will be seated in his child form in the sanctum sanctorum and on the first floor, there will be the Rama Darbar. By September 15, the work before the plinth of the Ram temple will be completed. The entire campus will be 110 acres. The main temple of the Ram temple complex will be completely made of stone.

About Rs 1,000 crores will be spent on the construction of the Ram temple complex. So far, about Rs 3,000 crore have been received as donations to the Ram Mandir Trust. This does not include donations sent by NRIs. Steel will not be used in the construction of the Ram temple, instead, copper will be used. 70 percent of the stones carved in Kar Sevak Puram will be used and the rest will be sourced from Banshi Paharpur in Rajasthan.

The delay in the construction of the temple in one year was due to the work of deep excavation for the construction of the temple. This excavation has been done almost up to 3 floors below the ground. A lot of technical things had to be taken care of this. Suggestions were taken from different institutes of IIT, like making the temple earthquake resistant, mixing ancient and modern technology, etc. There will also be a museum, research centre and archive center in the temple premises.