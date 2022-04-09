‘Bengaluru school bomb hoax a conspiracy to disturb peace’: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

After multiple schools in Bengaluru received a bomb threat on Friday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai issued an official statement on the incident.

One day after the bomb threats received by multiple schools in Bengaluru caused a panic, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued a statement addressing the issue, causing the entire incident as a “conspiracy to disturb the peace” of the city.

Bommai also announced that he has asked the police to take the security threat seriously and leave no stones unturned to make sure that the situation is taken care of. He said that the police have been asked to not take any chances regarding the threat.

While talking about the bomb threat, Bommai said, “Those behind (the hoax threat) will be arrested soon. All the necessary precautionary measures will be taken and a thorough investigation will be done...There is no need to worry.”

This comes after as many as seven private schools in Bengaluru received a bomb threat on Friday, which sent the security forces into a frenzy to secure the premises and ensure the safety of the students and staff. The bomb threats later turned out to be a “hoax”, as per the authorities.

Someone has sent an email to seven schools in Bengaluru, saying that there is a “very strong bomb” in the school which can kill thousands. The City Police and bomb squads arrived on the scene and went forward with the emergency protocols.

The email sent to the schools read, “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”

After investigating the threats, it was found that no explosives were in any of the schools. Additional Commissioner of Police Bengaluru (East) A Subramanyeswara Rao said, "Searches have been done at all the schools, and no item that causes worry has been found."

Police are trying to track who sent the email and are planning to take strict action against the perpetrator. "We will find out at the earliest as to who is behind it and take necessary action," Rao said.

