India

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA probe points to Pakistan link

Following two suspects in the Bengaluru blast case of the Rameshwaram Cafe being arrested recently. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently looking for someone who goes by the name "Colonel"

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 09:13 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Following two suspects in the Bengaluru blast case of the Rameshwaram Cafe being arrested recently. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently looking for someone who goes by the name "Colonel," according to reports from the HT. Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Taha are purportedly in communication with this online handler. Since 2019–20, the three have been connected to the IS Al-Hind module. In this case, the NIA believes there may be a connection to Pakistan.

According to reports, Colonel played an important role in convincing young men in southern India to carry out attacks on religious sites and notable figures. He allegedly provided funds via cryptocurrency wallets. Authorities are looking into whether the Colonel intends to resurrect terrorist activities by establishing small Islamic State (IS) modules and whether he has ties to ISI.

Recently, a special NIA court granted the agency 10 days of custody for two accused individuals, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. Shazib allegedly placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe, while Taahaa was the mastermind behind the attack. 

According to the officials, Taahaa was the mastermind behind the preparation and execution of the blast, while Shazib was the one who placed the improvised explosive device (IED) at the cafe. A reward of Rs 10 lakh each was offered by the NIA last month for information that resulted in the apprehension of these two accused.

