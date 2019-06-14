Bengal: BJP worker dead after being shot nine times

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, named Saraswati Das, was allegedly shot dead by miscreants in Basirhat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The BJP has claimed that Das, a housewife, was killed by TMC goons. The ruling party in the state has denied all allegations and police is currently probing the matter.

"Saraswati Das, BJP worker was brutally shot dead by TMC goons in Basirhat. Law and order has totally collapsed in West Bengal where no one is safe. Mamata Banerjee is also Home Minister of West Bengal," read a post on the official Twitter handle of BJP's West Bengal unit.

Das played an active role for the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The lady used to live in Takipur village of Hasnabad. It is three kilometres far from Hasnabad town. According to Saraswati's husband, when he came back from the market , he found her lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the hospital where she was announced dead. According to BJP, for the last few days, she was getting threats from alleged TMC workers. BJP claims that Saraswati Das was shot at nine times, leaving very little chance for her to survive. Police is probing whether this matter happened due to any personal enmity or political reason.

With PTI inputs