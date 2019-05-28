Bengal: Asansol Mayor and TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwary seen threatening police officers

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Pandaveswar and Asansol Mayor Kumar Jitendra Tiwary was caught on camera threatening police officers in New Town area of Durgapur.

In an incident which took place on Monday evening, Tiwary reportedly reached the area after getting information of vandalisation of TMC office in the area. Upon reaching the location he immediately started threatening police officers to arrest BJP workers.

Alleging there was a delay in action taken by the police he started threatening police by stating that if immediate action was not taken he would vandalize the BJP office in the area.

"BJP is doing tandav in Bengal. If BJP doesn't stop its workers, we'll retaliate, we won't sit silently. You may have won but you can't break a TMC office. You don't have that right," said Tiwary.

Acting upon his threat, angry TMC workers under his leadership allegedly vandalised two BJP offices and also damaged several bikes parked around them.

Sensing that the situation was about to turn worse, ACP (East) Abhishek Modi arrived with additional forces to the spot to control the situation.

Further details are awaited.