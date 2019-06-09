Beaten for 8 hours: Horrific details of 2-year-old's murder in Aligarh will make you question humanity

Headlines

Watch: 'Uncle' Joe Biden happily greets US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's daughter at Delhi airport

AAP releases first list of 10 candidates for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh assembly polls; check here

US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna's historic journey to the US Open Men's doubles final

Sanjay Bangar expresses confidence in India's fast bowlers ahead of Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Ridhi Dogra reacts to memes on her Jawan character Kaveri Amma, recalls ‘crying’ after Shah Rukh Khan called her mom

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: 'Uncle' Joe Biden happily greets US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's daughter at Delhi airport

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna's historic journey to the US Open Men's doubles final

10 benefits of eating peanuts daily (Mumfali)

Bowlers who have scored century in ODI

Sudha Murthy quotes that teach crucial life lessons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak Condemns Khalistan Extremism After Landing In India

G20 Summit: Joe Biden lands in India for 1st time after becoming President; receives grand welcome

VK Singh to welcome Biden, Ashwini Choubey to Sunak; List of Ministers who will receive G20 leaders

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Ridhi Dogra reacts to memes on her Jawan character Kaveri Amma, recalls ‘crying’ after Shah Rukh Khan called her mom

'Thank you for being so kind': Karthi poses with John Cena before WWE Superstar Spectacle event, photo goes viral

HomeIndia

India

Beaten for 8 hours: Horrific details of 2-year-old's murder in Aligarh will make you question humanity

The two and half-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by two men who had an argument with her grandfather as they owed Rs 10,000 to him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2019, 05:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mother of 2 and half-year-old girl, who was brutally killed in Aligarh in an alleged case of Rs 10,000 loan, has left a stain in her which will always haunt her.

The two and half-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by two men who had an argument with her grandfather as they owed Rs 10,000 to him.

Autopsy reports suggest that the victim girl died due to antemortem wounds probably would have caused after almost eight hours of beating.

According to reports, the duo had warned victim's grandfather that they will teach a lesson but nothing her mother knew that a little quarrel would take away her daughter's life.

The victim was the daughter of Banwari Lal Sharma and his wife who was born after 5 years of their marriage after facing several medical complications.

It was just eight months back when victim's mother suffered a miscarriage and lost another about to be born.

The brutal incident took place Thursday when her daughter went to play outside her house but did not return. 

It was after 48-hours, her body was found in the decomposed state from a garbage dump, further damaged by street dogs, with her eyes pooped out and several other injuries to her body. A state in which any mother in the world would scare to see her child's body, leaving an ever devastating shock to her. 

As part of the probe in the case so far, four persons including the main accused Zahid, his wife and associate Aslam have been arrested for abducting and killing the girl in a revenge crime over a financial dispute Zahid had with the child's father. The girl's mutilated body was found on June 2. 

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

The police have barred people from visiting the 200-metre area around the victim's house. 

Earlier in the day, a flag march was conducted by the security forces to build confidence among the people amid fears of violence.

Ten companies of PAC and RAF along with the police have been deployed, an official said.

Meanwhile, over a hundred people including members of some Hindu outfits protested against the girl's killing and demanded death sentence for the accused.

A large number of people including children protested in Aligarh, seeking justice for the deceased. They demanded nothing less than capital punishment for the accused of the murder.
In the state capital, a candlelight march was organised, demanding justice for the deceased.

Durgesh Tripathi, a Lucknow University student, told ANI: "We are united against the horrendous crime that took place in Aligarh. We must ensure the safety of our daughters. We demand capital punishment for the accused."

The police had said on June 5 that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid. 

A post-mortem examination was conducted under the supervision of a team comprising three doctors which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, sources said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

G20 Summit 2023 in India: Guidelines for people travelling around New Delhi

Thank You For Coming trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha-starrer revolves around sex, orgasm, pregnancy, more

Meet Sahil Akhtar, who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, dropped out of IIT counselling due to...

Tripura bypolls: Alleging large-scale rigging, CPI(M) announces boycott of counting

G20 Summit in Delhi: Which minister will receive which world leaders? Check the full list here

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE