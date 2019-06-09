Beaten for 8 hours: Horrific details of 2-year-old's murder in Aligarh will make you question humanity

The two and half-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by two men who had an argument with her grandfather as they owed Rs 10,000 to him.

Mother of 2 and half-year-old girl, who was brutally killed in Aligarh in an alleged case of Rs 10,000 loan, has left a stain in her which will always haunt her.

Autopsy reports suggest that the victim girl died due to antemortem wounds probably would have caused after almost eight hours of beating.

According to reports, the duo had warned victim's grandfather that they will teach a lesson but nothing her mother knew that a little quarrel would take away her daughter's life.

The victim was the daughter of Banwari Lal Sharma and his wife who was born after 5 years of their marriage after facing several medical complications.

It was just eight months back when victim's mother suffered a miscarriage and lost another about to be born.

The brutal incident took place Thursday when her daughter went to play outside her house but did not return.

It was after 48-hours, her body was found in the decomposed state from a garbage dump, further damaged by street dogs, with her eyes pooped out and several other injuries to her body. A state in which any mother in the world would scare to see her child's body, leaving an ever devastating shock to her.

As part of the probe in the case so far, four persons including the main accused Zahid, his wife and associate Aslam have been arrested for abducting and killing the girl in a revenge crime over a financial dispute Zahid had with the child's father. The girl's mutilated body was found on June 2.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

The police have barred people from visiting the 200-metre area around the victim's house.

Earlier in the day, a flag march was conducted by the security forces to build confidence among the people amid fears of violence.

Ten companies of PAC and RAF along with the police have been deployed, an official said.

Meanwhile, over a hundred people including members of some Hindu outfits protested against the girl's killing and demanded death sentence for the accused.

A large number of people including children protested in Aligarh, seeking justice for the deceased. They demanded nothing less than capital punishment for the accused of the murder.

In the state capital, a candlelight march was organised, demanding justice for the deceased.

Durgesh Tripathi, a Lucknow University student, told ANI: "We are united against the horrendous crime that took place in Aligarh. We must ensure the safety of our daughters. We demand capital punishment for the accused."

The police had said on June 5 that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid.

A post-mortem examination was conducted under the supervision of a team comprising three doctors which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, sources said.