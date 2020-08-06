Bars in Assam allowed to reopen as state reports 2,372 new COVID-19 cases

Assam government on Thursday allowed bars to open in the state while following social distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols.

A notification issued by the State Excise Department stated that restaurants are allowed to serve liquor provided they have licences.

Following the order, Kamrup district administration said in an order that all IMFL 'ON' shops are allowed to remain open from 10 am to 5 pm with strict compliance to social distancing norms and other protocols related to COVID-19 issued by the government.

The liquor shops in the state have largely remained closed since the lockdown started in March, barring few days before further lockdown, night curfews and weekend curfews were reimposed.

Earlier, restaurants were allowed to reopen on August 2 but they were not allowed to serve alcohol to customers.

This comes as Assam reported 2,372 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 55,671.

"2,372 COVID-19 cases detected out of 55,671 tests in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate is at 4.25 per cent. Total cases stand at 52,817, of which 35,892 are recovered cases and 16,796 are active cases. The death toll is at 126," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.