Bank of India recruitment: Vacancy for 28 sportspersons for post of Clerk & Officers, here's how to apply

Bank of India Recruitment: Vacancy for 28 sportspeople for post of Clerk & Officers, check @bankofindia.co.in

The Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment of sportsperson for Clerk and General Banking Officer posts in JMGS-I. Candidates can access the official notification from the official website-bankofindia.co.in.

There are a total of28 vacancies for Officers and Clerks exclusively for the sportsperson.

The submission of the online application starts from August 1, 2020. The last date of submission of the applications is August 16, 2020.

In order to apply for the job of an Officer in General Banking, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Meanwhile, those who passed the 10th standard are eligible for the post of Clerk.

The minimum age limit to apply for both the posts is 18 years as on July 01, 2020. The maximum age limit to apply for both the posts is 25 years of age.

Up to 5 years of age relaxation is provided to SC/ST candidates and 03 years age relaxation to OBC (Non-creamy layer) candidates on the upper age limit.

All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies.

Apart from the basic education requirements, candidates mush have some sports qualifications as well. In order to apply, candidates must have participated in certain sporting events mentioned in Category – A, Category-B, Category-C, Category-D of sports.

(Check here to know the eligibility criteria)

Selection will be through shortlisting for interview and/or field trials based on their qualification, experience, and overall suitability for the post. Shortlisting in Officer cadre will be through screening of an application, the conduct of field trials in the respective sport followed by an interview.

Shortlisting in Clerical cadre will be through screening of applications and conduct of field trials. Candidates will be called for interview /field trials in the ratio of 3:1 to the number of vacancies.

The last date for online fee payment is also August 16, 2020.

SC/ST/PWD candidates have to make a payment of Rs. 50/- as intimation charges and General/ Others category candidates have to pay Rs. 200/- as the application fee.

How to access the application form for the job:

Step 1. Visit the official website-bankofindia.co.in.

Step 2. Under the career section, look for advertisement-Project No. 2020-21/1-Notice dated 01.07.2020, and click on it.

Step 3. In the newly opened page, click on apply online section.

Step 4. In the new page, Click on 'click here for new registration'

Step 5. Application form will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Enter the necessary details, and submit the form.