Bangladesh to get Indian COVID-19 vaccine on priority, says Foreign Secretary

India has assured Bangladesh that it will be a priority country when it comes to giving any Indian COVID-19 vaccine. The assurance was made by Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen in Dhaka.

According to The Daily Star, Shringla said "Bangladesh is always a priority country" for India and "when the vaccine is produced, it goes without saying that our closest neighbours, friends, partners and other countries will be part of that."

Three vaccines are being developed in India-- Oxford-Serum institute, Bharat Biotech-ICMR vaccine and Zydus Cadila.

Bangladesh has proposed to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trial in the country, to which the Indian side has responded positively.

"We offered that we can extend our assistance, if needed, especially in terms of a vaccine trial, we are ready," Masud Bin Momen was quoted as saying by the English daily.

Bangladesh is the second country after Bhutan which has offered to be part of COVID trials.

During India-Bangladesh foreign secretary meet, the Rohingya issue was also discussed.

"We have also discussed the latest situation of Rohingya crisis while India reiterated its position on safe, secure and sustainable Rohingya repatriation," the Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary said.

India has supporting Bangladesh to deal with the Rohingya refugee crisis and has also provided supplies including building pre-fabricated houses.

The Indian foreign secretary also called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday, a meet described as "excellent" by the Indian government sources.

During the meet, many issues including connectivity, the revival of economy post-Covid, cooperation on COVID assistance, including on therapeutics and vaccine, joint commemoration of Mujib Barsho was discussed.