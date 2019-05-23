Baghpat Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary loses to BJP's Satyapal Singh by 23,502 votes

Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency

The BJP fielded sitting MP and Union Minister Satyapal Singh to face RLD's Jayant Chaudhary who was the SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan's candidate. The constituency went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 11.

Election Result 2019: Dr. SATYAPAL SINGH (BJP) - 525789 (50.32%), JAYANT CHAUDHARY (Rashtriya Lok Dal) - 502287 (48.07%)

Constituency profile

Satyapal Singh won the seat for the first time in 2014 by defeating SP's Ghulam Mohammed with a margin of over 2.1 lakh votes. The seat has a huge Jat and Muslim population and traditionally held by the Chaudhary family. Former Prime Minister and kisan leader Chaudhary Charan Singh won from here thrice before he passed the baton to his son Ajit Singh.

Ajit Singh held the seat from 1989 to 2014, except when he lost the 1998 election to BJP's Sompal Singh Shastri. In 2014, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) founder again lost to Satyapal Singh in the Modi wave.

Satyapal Singh, former Mumbai Commissioner of Police, later went on to become a Union Minister.

The constituency has a huge number of Muslim and Jat population and the Mahagathbandhan was hoping to capitalise the anti-BJP votes.

The Parliamentary constituency comprises five legislative assembly segments - Siwalkhas of Meerut district, Modinagar of Ghaziabad district and Baghpat, Baraut and Chhaprauli of Baghpat district.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).