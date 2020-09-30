Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict: VHP President Alok Kumar calls it victory of 'truth and justice'

The special CBI court pronounced its verdict on September 30 in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in Ayodhya. All 32 accused were acquitted. CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav reading the operative part of the verdict said the demolition was not pre-planned.

In a press conference after the verdict, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Chairman, Advocate Alok Kumar said that "truth and justice have triumphed".

Kumar said, "The decision in the criminal case related to the disputed structure of Ayodhya has arrived and truth and justice have triumphed. However, it took 28 years for the courts to pass this decision. We hope that with this decision, there will be clarity on those subjects which have been disturbing the Hindu psyche for the last 472 years."

Kumar further spoke about how devotees of Lord Ram have faced these false cases with patience and courage for 28 years. "There were 49 FIRs, the prosecution produced 351 witnesses and around 600 documents were given in the court. The tenure of the judge hearing the case had to be extended several times even after he retired. Then this decision has come," he said.

Kumar also remembered the 17 accused who passed away during the trial including Bal Thackeray, Ashok Singhal, Mahant Avaidyanath, Giriraj Kishore, and Vijayaraje Scindia, etc.

He said, "In the order of Hon'ble Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, it was declared that the subject land in Ayodhya does in fact belong to Ram Lalla Virajman and today's decision has debunked the conspiracy charges as well. Now is the time that we rise above politics, and instead of looking back, again and again, move forward to build an organized and advanced India."

"Indian society now has to focus its attention on the future. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad dedicates itself to the construction of a grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, and the establishment of 'Samaras Samaj'. At the same time, we have to create a strong India that can successfully face the challenges within itself and at the border. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad will continue its struggle to protect the temple and its properties and the income of the temple will be spent only for works of religion and social interest," he added.