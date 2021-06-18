‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner Kanta Prasad attempts suicide, admitted to hospital

Baba Ka Dhaba owner in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area Kanta Prasad attempted suicide on Thursday night and was thereafter admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, the police said. The police identified him after they received a PCR call that a man, who attempted suicide, had arrived at the hospital.

Earlier this month, Kanta Prasad, who became famous overnight after his video went viral on social media, closed his new restaurant after suffering huge losses. After six months of fame, the old couple was back to the roadside eatery in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, desperately waiting for customers.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the new restaurant of Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad shut down in February after heavy losses. Kanta Prasad had spent about Rs 5 lakh to open the restaurant. While the monthly expenditure of the restaurant was around Rs 1 lakh, the average monthly sales never exceeded Rs 40,000.

The expenses of Kanta Prasad included Rs 35,000 for restaurant rent, Rs 36,000 for salary of three employees and Rs 15,000 for ration, electricity and water. Gradually, the number of customers going to the restaurant decreased and the cost of the restaurant started increasing. After this, Kanta Prasad Baba had to close his restaurant.