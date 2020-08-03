Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Acharya Satendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya, tested negative for coronavirus. This is the second time he was tested, and his results again came back negative.

Workers, security personnel, priests in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises are also being tested for COVID-19 ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' scheduled to take place on August 5.

It has been reported recently that Acharya Pradeep Das, the assistant to the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Besides, 16 policemen on duty at Ayodhya, where the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony for the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 5, have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Last Saturday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to review preparations for the August 5 event.

Photos and videos from the day show the coronavirus-positive priest Pradeep Das standing next to the Chief Minister during a ritual.

The Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, who will lead the August 5 ceremony, was also seen standing next to the men.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony along with about 200 guests.