Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for COVID-19

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, has tested positive for COVID-19.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2020, 05:32 PM IST

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chief of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body which is overseeing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has tested positive for coronavirus.

Das was unwell and he underwent some tests along with the coronavirus test which came out to be positive. A team of doctors reached Mathura after Das complained of flu and mild fever. The District Magistrate of Mathura and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) were also present.

Following the news, those who came in contact with him have been asked to get them tested.

As per sources quoted by Zee News, Das, would be shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram for treatment. He had arrived in Mathura to take part in Krishna Janmashtami ceremonies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also sought details health status of the revered saint and has spoken to the District Magistrate of Mathura and Dr Naresh Trehan of Medanta Hospital. Yogi has also requested Dr Trehan to give immediate medical attention to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and also directed Mathura DM to provide all possible support for providing the best possible medical attention to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

On August 5, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi conducted the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The decades-old contention in the holy land of Ayodhya reached its crucible with the foundation stone being laid for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on August 5.

The Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been created for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The 15-member trust was constituted by the Modi government, after the Supreme Court's verdict on November 9 settled the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

The trust had chosen Nitya Gopal Das as its president while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Misra has been appointed to head temple construction committee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. 

