Ayodhya 'Bhoomi Pujan': Honouring Ram Temple event, Devendra Fadnavis sings devotional songs at BJP Mumbai office

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sang devotional songs at the BJP office in Mumbai on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ayodhya`s Ram Temple. The office was decked up with flowers and lights on the occasion.

Fadnavis, along with others, was seen following safety protocol to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, president of the BJP's Mumbai unit, had posted from his official handle on Twitter regarding the organization of karsevaks on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony at Ayodhya. He wrote that devotional songs from the complete Ramaya epic will be performed.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi conducted the `Bhoomi Pujan' for the construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolize the power of the collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations," Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi took the stage and urged attendees to chant 'Jai Siya Ram'.

He said, "Today the chants of 'Jai Siya Ram' is not only being heard in Ayodhya but it is audible across the world. On this pious day, I wish all the devotees of Lord Ram heartily."

The decades-old contention in the holy land of Ayodhya reached its crucible with the foundation stone being laid for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Wednesday.

The entire Ayodhya has been decked up and massive preparations have been made for this occasion with a festive air.

Every street in Ayodhya was seen illuminated with earthen lamps ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on Wednesday.

Adityanath burst firecrackers and lit earthen lamps at his official residence on in Lucknow as part of 'deepotsava'.

The construction work of Ram temple will begin after the foundation stone laying ceremony, in which dignitaries from various political and religious fields have been invited to participate.

Apart from Ayodhya other cities in like Kanpur were also illuminated to celebrate the grand event. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers lit earthen lamps in the city, as part of 'deepotsava'.

(With ANI inputs)