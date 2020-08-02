Ayodhya: Ahead of Bhumi Pujan, stonework for Ram temple reaches final stage

Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram temple in Ayodhya is right around the corner, and the caretaker of the temple has said that the work at the stone-carving workshop of the scared site in Ayodhya has reached its final stage.

Hanuman Yadav, caretker of the Ram temple stone workshop, said that the stonework for construction work till the first floor of the temple is ready.

"Stonework is ready for the construction work till the first floor of the temple. Cleaning work is almost done but some work is still left which will be done soon after the trust`s meeting." Hanuman Yadav said.

Talking about using sandstone for the foundation of the temple, Yadav said, "It was chosen for the construction as it can withstand rigours for thousands of years. These designated stones are minutely carved according to the need of the temple."

The stone-carving workshop for the Ram temple construction was established in Ayodhya by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in 1990.

According to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple, the Ram Temple’s height would be 161-feet, earlier it was designed for 141-feet. Two mandaps have also been added to the design.

“The earlier design was made in 1988, now over 30 years have passed and so the footfall will increase with time. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple so we thought its size should be increased. In view of this, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet,” Nikhil Sompura had told ANI.

Over the last month, all the top officials of the state, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have also visited Ayodhya. Be it the widening of the roads or the other developmental activities in Ayodhya. The picture of the whole city looks like changed now.

On Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ayodhya, said that Covid-19 protocols have been put in place.

Preparations for decorating the whole of Ayodhya is also being carried out under the supervision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On Saturday several areas of Ayodhya were illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple here on August 5 after which the construction of the temple will commence in Ayodhya. Several dignitaries are expected to participate in the ceremony.

