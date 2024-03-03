Twitter
Headlines

Aviation Ministry introduces India’s first helicopter emergency medical service, check details

PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet today ahead of LS polls

Meet school dropout, fruit vendor’s son who began working at 14, built Rs 400 crore company, owns one of India’s famous…

Surbhi Chandna weds Karan Sharma, videos of varmala moment, actress walking down the aisle leave fans emotional- Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Wildcard Manisha Rani beats Shoaib, Adrija, Dhanashree; lifts winner's trophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 2: Kiran Rao's film records 100% jump, collects Rs 1.50 crore on Saturday

Meet school dropout, fruit vendor’s son who began working at 14, built Rs 400 crore company, owns one of India’s famous…

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

10 dishes that Mughals brought to India

LS polls 2024: Big names snubbed from BJP’s first candidate list

Diabetes: Surprising and unusual symptoms of  high sugar that you must know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

Surbhi Chandna weds Karan Sharma, videos of varmala moment, actress walking down the aisle leave fans emotional- Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Wildcard Manisha Rani beats Shoaib, Adrija, Dhanashree; lifts winner's trophy

Jyotika opens up about her comeback to Bollywood after 25 years with Shaitaan, says 'I am looking out for...'

HomeIndia

India

Aviation Ministry introduces India’s first helicopter emergency medical service, check details

The initiative is set to redefine medical outreach, ensuring rapid emergency medical care within the crucial golden hour following life-threatening incidents.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a pioneering move, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is spearheading a transformation in healthcare with the introduction of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) in India.

This strategic initiative is set to redefine medical outreach, ensuring rapid emergency medical care within the crucial golden hour following life-threatening incidents.

The MoCA's intervention kicked off with the initiation of a pilot project, marking the introduction of the utilisation of helicopters in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) roles.

Following a tender process, a party has been selected to provide a single helicopter in an air ambulance capacity at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh helipad for a one-year term.

This pioneering project, set for imminent launch, will serve as a blueprint for other states, with Odisha and Madhya Pradesh expressing keen interest in similar services.

The selected helicopter comes fully equipped with an operational Emergency Medical Service (EMS) kit, featuring a stretcher and essential medical equipment, facilitating the transportation of one patient along with one to two medical personnel over a distance of 100 nautical miles.

The medical oversight and direction will be provided by AIIMS Rishikesh, ensuring the availability of necessary medical supplies tailored to the patient's condition.

The MoCA's visionary approach extends to the nationwide expansion of HEMS services, envisioning an integrated network that complements land-based ambulances and significantly enhances trauma care accessibility.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh inaugurated the Air Ambulance Services on Saturday, during the Regional Industry Conclave 2024.

The Air Ambulance Service in Madhya Pradesh, headquartered in Bhopal, is poised to revolutionise healthcare across the state. Equipped with both a Heli-ambulance and a Fixed-wing Air Ambulance, this comprehensive service, staffed with highly trained doctors and paramedics, aims to cover all districts and administrative divisions.

A combination of a single-engine helicopter and a fixed-wing plane ensures seamless day and night HEMS operations, with the capability to reach any part of Madhya Pradesh, facilitated by refuelling options at existing airports.

Aligned with the Ayushman Bharat Yojna, the service prioritises stabilising patients at pickup locations before airlifting them to higher medical centres in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, or Hyderabad, if necessary.

The strategic capabilities of the HEMS team include the ability to land anywhere in the state, with an operational base in Bhopal ensuring rapid response times. An appointed nodal officer serves as the primary liaison for medical transfers, streamlining communication between district medical officers and the Air Ambulance Command Center.

The introduction of Rapid Response Emergency Medical Systems (RREMS) integrates remote monitoring, enabling real-time assessment of critical patients by the International Critical Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT) Command Center in Bhopal. This innovative system optimises aircraft and medical team usage, ensuring a timely and efficient response to medical emergencies.

Pawan Hans, in collaboration with ICATT, contributes to this initiative by deploying a Bell 407 Helicopter equipped with essential medical facilities. This collaboration underscores Pawan Hans' commitment to societal welfare and its active participation in life-saving missions.

ICATT Air Ambulance Services, Asia's largest air ambulance service, is led by critical care specialist doctors who have over a decade of experience. Renowned for its expertise and proven concept of HEMS during the 2018 Kerala floods, ICATT is at the forefront of revolutionising air ambulance services in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar twin in black, Saif-Kareena exude royal vibes

Meet son of Pakistan’s richest man, owns several sports teams, no match for Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, he is…

Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

Viral video: Man puts his hand inside lion's mouth, internet is shocked

Meet man, an Indian genius, whose book is read by all IIT, NIT, IIIT students, he is from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE