At report card meet, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik's plea to 'shun violence'

Even as Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik called on the state's youth to shun the path of violence, he appealed to the media that positive aspects of Kashmir should be highlighted to help boost the tourism sector.

At a press conference in Srinagar, Malik, accompanied by four advisors and chief secretary, presented a detailed report of administrative achievements since he took over.

The governor also slammed the political parties for misguiding the population and youth of the state. "I am asking the youth to shun violence and I'll host dinner for them," he said.

‘RETURN HOME, WILL HOST DINNER’ He also promised a massive outreach programme in a month wherein youth will be told that ‘life is about living and not dying’

While blaming Delhi and local leaders of committing mistakes on Kashmir, Malik said that the PM was ready to meet anyone and discuss everything

"Politicians here are lying to masses. Local kids (who turned to terrorism) should return to their families. Firstly, people here have to vote because leaders are elected with few votes, so people should be aware of the power of their vote, " he said.

Lauding the locals for their cooperation in elections, the governor said, "Although some pockets witnessed less percentage, still representatives were chosen. We did elections peacefully. In my district, several people died during elections, but here I'm thankful to people," said Malik.

He went on to add that though scrapping of Article 35-A and 370 were part of political manifestoes, people needn't worry. He also promised a massive outreach programme in a month.

Giving details, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said, "Before July 12, we will bring a massive outreach as we need to tell the children that life is about living and not dying."

On terrorism, Malik said Pakistan itself was in trouble and recruitment of local youth in terror ranks has gone down as administration was taking a humanitarian approach.

