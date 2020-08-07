Headlines

At least 17 including two pilots dead, over 100 injured in Kozhikode plane crash

Fourteen people including the pilot of the aircraft were killed while 123 when injured when an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kerala on Friday evening, a police official said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2020, 07:29 AM IST

Fourteen people including the pilot of the aircraft were killed while 123 when injured when an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kerala on Friday evening, a police official said. 

Malappuram district police chief told ANI that 15 among those are in serious condition. 

The Air India Express plane fell into a valley and split into two parts after skidding off the runway at Kozhikode airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. 

The flight was coming from Dubai and landed at Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in Kozhikode at around 7.40 pm. 

A control room has also been activated for those seeking any information. Here is the phone number of control room for information on the accident at Karipur Airport:

The control room at the airport opened. Phone 0483-2719493

Relatives of passengers can contact the following Helpline Number for enquiries - 0495-2376901: Kozhikode Collector

Here are the live updates of the Kozhikode Plane Crash: 

23:58 IST Friday, 7 August 2020

Malappuram collector has informed that rescue operations at site have been completed. All have been transferred to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode: Kerala CM 

23:36 IST Friday, 7 August 2020

Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode rises to 16: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

22:49 IST Friday, 7 August 2020

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweets helpline numbers

We are deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 at Kozhikode.

MEA helplines are open 24x7:

Telephone receiver 1800 118 797

Telephone receiver +91 11 23012113

Telephone receiver+91 11 23014104

Telephone receiver+91 11 23017905

Fax: +91 11 23018158

22:37 IST Friday, 7 August 2020

Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @KeralaGovernor  Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families: President Ram Nath Kovind

22:31 IST Friday, 7 August 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Vijayan regarding the situation. 

"Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected," Modi said in a tweet. 

22:30 IST Friday, 7 August 2020

14 dead, 123 injured and 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash incident at Karipur Airport: Malappuram SP to ANI

22:30 IST Friday, 7 August 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed to take immediate rescue measures in the crash.  The Chief Minister directed Local Self Government Minister AC Modi to immediately rush to the spot and lead the rescue operation. 

A police team led by IG and fire and rescue team from two districts are carrying out rescue operations. NDRF teams have also rushed to the crash site. 

22:29 IST Friday, 7 August 2020

NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said teams of National Disaster Response Force are being rushed to Karipur Airport where the Dubai-Kozhikode flight skidded off the runway, for search and rescue. 

"We must remember that it is a tabletop runway at Kozhikode. There seems to have been injuries among all the passengers & some of them are unconscious. An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot & should be reaching any time there to join search &rescue operation," Pradhan said. 

22:27 IST Friday, 7 August 2020

A pilot of the flight is said to have succumbed in the incident. The deceased pilot has been identified as Deepak Vasant Sathe, a former Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force who retired from the service in 2003. 

22:25 IST Friday, 7 August 2020

"A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport & broke down in two pieces. There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing," the DGCA said in a statement. 

The flight -- IX 1344 -- had 191 people, including 174 passengers on board. 

There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 Pilots and 5 cabin crew on board the aircraft, the airline said. 

