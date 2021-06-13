At G7, PM Modi highlights India's civilizational commitment to democracy, calls for collective climate action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke on two sessions at the G7 outreach summit highlighting India's "civilizational commitment" to democracy and called for collective action when it comes to the issue of climate change. At the session of "Open Societies and Open Economies", PM was the lead speaker, and a joint statement on "open societies" with leaders India, South Africa, South Korea, and Australia, and G7 was released.

"As the world's largest democracy, India is a natural ally for the G7 and Guest Countries to defend these shared values from a host of threats stemming from authoritarianism, terrorism and violent extremism, disinformation and infodemics and economic coercion", MEA's Additional Secretary(ER) P Harish said at a virtual presser.

On climate change, PM Modi pointed out India's achievements and that it is the only G20 country on track to meet its Paris Commitments. He called on G7 grouping to meet the "unfulfilled promise" of $100 billion annually in climate finance as "this challenge cannot be addressed in silos".

This is the second time PM Modi has participated at the G7, the last was in 2019 under the French chairmanship. India was invited last year by US President Donald Trump for the G7 but the meet could not happen due to the COVID crisis.

During the participation today, PM listed India's leadership on climate change such as via International Solar Alliance and CDRI or Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. The India-led initiatives have seen an increase in global membership. He also pointed out the "revolutionary impact of digital technologies" on "social inclusion and empowerment in India" via Aadhaar, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), and JAM (Jan Dhan- Aadhaar- Mobile) trinity.

On Saturday, he had addressed the session on health proposing the mantra of 'One Earth, One Health'. He sought G7's support for the India and South Africa covid vaccine patent waiver at the WTO. Last week, the consensus was achieved on the issue with New Delhi calling for early conclusion of text-based negotiation for the practical implementation of the proposal. PM's engagement saw resonance as well, with Chancellor Angela Merkel backing his mantra on health, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Australian PM Scott Morrison extending support for Covid vaccine patent waiver, and French President Macron called for on India to lend its expertise as an important hub of vaccines globally. As part of growing engagement with the grouping, this time India was engaged at the ministerial and working levels also.