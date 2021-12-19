At 4.6 degrees, Delhi records season’s coldest day so far

The national capital recorded its coldest morning on Sunday, December 19 with 4.6 degrees Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees that were five times below the normal level. According to IMD, when a city records temperatures below 10 degrees and the maximum temperature is 4.5. degrees then it is considered to be a 'cold wave'.

Northwest India is likely going to continue to witness cold wave-like conditions over the next week.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has improved but still remains to be in the 'poor' category. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India, the overall AQI in Delhi presently stands at 290 as against 319 recorded on Saturday, December 18.

On the other hand, states like Rajasthan recorded a temperature of -2.6 degrees Celsius in Churu while in Haryana's Narnaul and Hissar, the mercury plunged to season’s lowest of 1.2 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius respectively.