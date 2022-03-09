Assembly Election Result 2022 Satta Bazaar Predictions: BJP to get majority in Uttar Pradesh, AAP to win in Punjab

The assembly election 2022 results for all the five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – will be released tomorrow, March 10, putting an end to the two-month-long battle between the political parties during polling season.

Though the results are not due till tomorrow, the satta markets of Hapur, Lucknow and Delhi have made certain predictions about who will take the throne in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, which are the two key states in the assembly elections.

According to Satta Bazaar predictions, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is expected to form the government in UP once again, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to dethrone Congress in Punjab by a significant margin.

While speaking to IANS, bookies from the satta market said that the BJP is expected to win around 220 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the Samajwadi Party will emerge are the major opposition in the state with around 135 to 140 seats out of the total 403.

It is expected that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take the CM post for the second time in the state. Satta markets predicted around 220 seats for BJP for this year’s elections, marking a loss of about 80 seats as compared to the 2017 state elections.

A bookie, who did not want to be named, told IANS, “Farmers have played a crucial role to divide, the votes otherwise the BJP will get more seats. In the last phase the situation has again turned… our calculation is saying that the BJP is getting 220 seats.”

Meanwhile, when it comes to the Punjab election results 2022, the bookies have predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will form the government in the state, winning 65 seats out of the total 117 seats. This means that AAP leader Bhagwant Mann will be the CM of Punjab, dethroning Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi.

After the resignation of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, there have been a series of internal conflicts in the Congress party, which are likely to play a major role in the Punjab election results 2022 tomorrow.

The results of the UP and Punjab assembly polls 2022 will be declared tomorrow, March 10, with the counting of the votes beginning early morning. The results will be telecasted live on Zee News from 6 am on March 10. You can also watch the counting day action LIVE on our DNA English news website - https://www.dnaindia.com/.