The Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government in Assam on Sunday issued an order which modified the earlier guidelines in the state with regard to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown. The order was passed after due consideration of the COVID-19 situation as it prevails in the state and the latest directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The order will come into effect from 7 PM this evening (i.e. August 2, Sunday) and will remain valid till the 7 PM of August 14.

COVID-19 Lockdown in Assam: Here's what's allowed, what's not for the next 12 days:

All permitted activities mentioned in earlier orders shall continue to be allowed between 7 AM and 5 PM between Monday and Friday, subject to the opening of only one side of the sheet. Malls and Gymnasiums are allowed to operate between Monday and Friday on the same side of the street on which other shops are allowed in Kamrup Metropolitan District and both sides in case of all other Districts. Restaurants and other hospitality services are allowed to Mellon on all days except Saturday and Sunday with the maintenance of the COVID protocol of social distancing. Hotels are allowed to operate with strict maintenance of COVID protocols; Inter-District movement of people is allowed on Monday and Tuesday only. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for inter-Dishict movement All Central and State Gcwemment offices including Banks, Insurance Companies, NBFCs, etc shall operate with 100% attendance except pregnant women. Point to point buses will be operated for the staff. Non-contact sports in open space with social distancing shall be allowed; Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks, Theatres, Bars, Auditoriums, Assembly Halls and similar places of the public gathering shall remain dosed, Social/ Political/ Sports/ Entertainment/ Academic/ Religious functions and other large congregations shall remain closed. Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 6 PM and 6 AM. No movement of individuals shall be allowed on Saturday and Sunday at any time all over the State;

Persons above 65 years of age and children below the age of ten yews are advised to stay indoors except for unavoidable health reasons.

Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplaces, and during transport, etc. Violation will attract a fine of Rs. 10001-for the first offense;