Asim Raja leads in Rampur Sadar, Dimple Yadav to score record win in Mainpuri, Madan Bhaiya leads in Khatauli

UP bypoll results 2022: RLD and SP have contested the elections in an alliance.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

The Khatauli assembly segment recorded 56.46 percent polling on December 5. (Representational)

In a major gain for the Samajwadi Party, Asim Raja, the protege of disqualified MLA Azam Khan, is leading from the Rampur Sadar seat. BJP's Akash Saxena, son of former BJP MLA Shiv Bahadur Saxena, is trailing by a slim margin. Raja is leading by over 6000 votes, according to the Election Commission's information on the UP Assembly bypolls. Madan Bhaiya of the RLD is leading BJP's Rajkumari by over 6000 votes in Khatauli. Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, will win the Mainpuri parliamentary seat by a record margin. 

The Mainpuri seat was Mulayam Singh Yadav's bastion. The massive margin by which Dimple Yadav is leading clearly shows the voters have not forgotten their loyalty to the late politician. Yadav is leading BJP's Raghuraj Shakya by over 76000 votes.   

The bypolls for these seats were held on December 5.

The Khatauli assembly segment recorded 56.46 percent polling on December 5 while Rampur Sadar witnessed a low 33 percent turnout.

Khan was disqualified after he was convicted in a host of cases by several courts across Uttar Pradesh. He is a Samajwadi Party stalwart who is influential in Rampur, the seat with a sizeable Muslim population. 

RLD and SP have contested the elections in an alliance. 

BSP and Congress have not contested the bypolls.

In Gujarat, the BJP is headed to a landslide win as the party has been leading in over 150 seats. The Congress is reduced to just 18 seats. 

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP and Congress are locked in a neck-and-neck contest.

