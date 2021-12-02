As Omicron fear intensifies, Serum Institute of India seeks DCGI's approval for Covishield booster shot

Amid the rising Omicron fear in India and the world, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has now asked approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Covishield booster shots.

Official sources said that SII cited the adequate stock of the vaccine in the country and the rising demand for the booster shot amid the Omicron scare, in its application.

In an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director, Government, and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII) cited that the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has already approved the booster dose of AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine.

"People of our country, as well as citizens of other countries who have already been fully vaccinated with two doses of Covishield, are also continuously requesting our firm for booster dose," an official source quoted Singh as having said in the application on Tuesday.

"You are aware that now there is no shortage of Covishield in our country and the demand for a booster dose is increasing day by day from the people who have already taken two doses in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and emergence of new strains."

The Union government has informed Parliament that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 are deliberating and considering scientific evidence for the need and justification for a booster dose.

Recently, Kerala, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh have urged the Centre to decide on allowing booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine diseased amid concerns raised by 'Omicron', the new variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The Delhi High Court on November 25 directed the Centre to clarify its stand on administering booster doses to those who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, saying it does not want a second-wave-like situation on account of being conservative.