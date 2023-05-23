Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Arvind Kejriwal to meet Mamata Banerjee, discuss ordinance on administrative services

Kejriwal and Mann are scheduled to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the afternoon.

Reported By:PTI| Edited By: PTI |Source: PTI |Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal to meet Mamata Banerjee, discuss ordinance on administrative services
Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Kolkata: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, an official said.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is trying to drum up opposition support over the Delhi government's fight against the Centre over an ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital.

Kejriwal and Mann are scheduled to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the afternoon.

They will hold a brief meeting with AAP leaders of West Bengal before visiting the state secretariat Nabanna to meet the Trinamool Congress chief.

"They are scheduled to have a closed-door meeting at the state secretariat. They may also hold a discussion on probable strategies for next year's general elections," a senior TMC leader said.

Kejriwal and Mann will leave the West Bengal capital on Tuesday evening.

Kejriwal has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the ordinance issue and the latter has extended full support to AAP in its tussle with the Centre on the matter.

The AAP chief may also meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The Centre promulgated an ordinance on Friday to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.

This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

An ordinance has to be ratified by Parliament within six months. For which, the Centre will have to bring a bill for its passage in both Houses of Parliament.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late Bhojpuri actress
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport after RCB's disappointing loss against GT in IPL 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.