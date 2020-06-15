Another earthquake shakes Rajkot, parts of Gujarat; magnitude of 4.1 recorded

Rajkot on Gujarat was hit by another tremor on Monday, a day after an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 shook the city on Sunday.

National Center for Seismology said an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit 118 km north and northwest of Rajkot at 12:57 pm. The depth of the quake was 10km.

Residents felt another aftershock two hours later which was recorded at the Richter scale to be the magnitude of 3.5. The epicentre of the second earthquake, recorded at 3:56 pm, was 132km NNW of Rajkot and the depth was 15 km.

Reports said the epicentre was near Bhachau in Kutch district. The epicentre was 11 km from the town. Bhachau was one of many devastated towns in the region during 2001 earthquake.

This comes a day after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude shook parts of Gujarat on Sunday night.

An aftershock of 3.1 magnitude was felt six minutes later, with its epicentre located 25 km west north west of Rapar in Kutch district.

People rushed out of their houses in Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan where the earthquake was felt.

However, no major damage to property or life has been reported as per preliminary assessment, the state government said.

The epicentre of both the earthquake was the same Bhachau in Kutch district.

Here is National Center for Seismology report on the two earthquakes:

June 14:

M: 5.3 - 118km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India

Origin Time : 2020-06-14 20:13:08 (IST)

Lat, Long : 23.3, 70.4

Magnitude : 5.3

Depth : 10km

June 15:

M: 4.1 - 118km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India

Origin Time : 2020-06-15 12:57:35 (IST)

Lat, Long : 23.3, 70.4

Magnitude : 4.1

Depth : 10km