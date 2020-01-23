Andhra Pradesh: Three camerapersons of local media caught filming woman constable changing clothes

In a disturbing incident, some photographers and video journalists, believed to be from local media organisations, were found trying to take pictures, videos of a woman constable while she was changing her clothes in a local government school.

This woman constable, who was posted on Assembly duty along with other lady cops, was changing clothes in an empty classroom of Zilla Parishad High school, Mandhadam village, which was allocated to them.

Three photographers and videographers were caught by a lady police officer who was also present in the school as the lady constable raised alarm.

“These cameramen placed cameras in the windows and were trying to click photos while I was changing my robes. I complained to my senior officials asking to take action against them as this sort of behavior is unacceptable.” said the lady constable.

Headmaster Koteswara Rao of Zilla Parishad High School, Mandhadam village, said, “we have 23 rooms and 12 sections in the school and we allotted the empty classrooms for the lady constables who have come on assembly duty. It is completely unacceptable for the things done by the media people towards a lady constable.”

On the other hand, the lady police officers' association has condemned the incident. "It's highly disgusting. How can anyone do this? We are severely condemning this," says Prem Kajal, DSP, AP Police.

A police complaint has been lodged against the lensmen. As of now, three lensmen have been identified while the identity of the rest is being ascertained.

While it's not clear as to why and what these lensmen were trying to probe in this particular school.