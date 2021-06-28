Andhra Pradesh lockdown: Curfew relaxed in eight districts - check details

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday relaxed Covid restrictions by another three hours in eight select districts which have Covid positivity rate below 5 percent, starting from July 1.

In the remaining five districts, the existing curfew hours from 6 PM to 6 AM will continue since the coronavirus positivity rate remained over five per cent.

This was decided at a high-level review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on COVID-19 situation on Monday.

"Curfew relaxations in eight AP districts where Covid positivity rate is lower than 5 per cent," said an official statement.

In these eight districts, curfew will be relaxed from 6 am to 9 pm. All restaurants and commercial establishments have been ordered to shut shop between 9 pm and 10 pm.

However, curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 6 am in the morning.

These new Covid restrictions will be in place for a week, starting from July 1 to July 7 and will be reviewed again.

However, East and West Godavari districts, Krishna, Chittoor and Prakasam districts will continue to adhere to 6 am to 6 pm curfew hours.

"This decision has been taken because Covid positivity rate is higher than 5 per cent. After analysing the positivity rate, a decision will be taken on relaxations in these districts," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 4,250 new cases of COVID-19, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.

According to the state health department, Andhra Pradesh also witnessed 5,570 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the media bulletin, there are 44,773 active cases in the state.

The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 18,79,872 while the recovery tally in the state stands at 18,22,500. As many as 12,599 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 so far in the state.