Andhra Pradesh: At least 10 dead, 10 injured after fire breaks out in COVID-19 care centre in Vijaywada

A fire broke out in a COVID-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Sunday (August 9) morning killing ten, and injuring 10.

The facility was a hotel that has been turned into COVID-19 care centre during the pandemic.

Sources claim that a short circuit may have caused the fire. There is no official confirmation on the cause yet.

The COVID-19 patients have been shifted to another hospital, sources close to Zee News claimed.

"The hotel was taken on lease and run by Ramesh Hospitals, a private hospital where COVID-19 patients were being treated. 40 patients & 10 medical staff were at the hotel at the time of the incident," Andhra Pradesh Home Minister said.

"Officials were directed to launch immediate rescue measures," she added.

Four fire tenders are currently at the spot to douse the fire.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Srinivasulu has reached the spot and is monitoring the rescue operations.

Andhra Pradesh government has announced to to give ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to every deceased family.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in Vijayawada hotel fire incident.

"Struck with grief after hearing tragic news about COVID-19 care centre in Vijayawada where an accidental fire caused loss of lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Minister Amit Shah have expressed grief over the incident.

"Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible support," Modi tweeted.

"Deeply anguished by news of tragic fire accident at a COVID19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to state govt. Condolences with affected families in this time of grief. Praying for speedy recovery of those injured." Shah tweeted.