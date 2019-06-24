Andhra CM Jagan Reddy orders demolition of "Praja Vedika'' built by Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today created a flutter when he announced during Collectors' Conference held in Vijayawada that the building 'Praja Vedika' ( People's platform ) where the meeting was being held will be demolished starting day after tomorrow.

While addressing the district collectors of Andhra Pradesh in 'Praja Vedika'' which was attended among other top officials along with the new ministers, Jagan said, " it's very unfortunate that we are conducting our first meeting here which is illegally built flouting all rules and norms,'' while adding, ``we will be demolishing this building from day after tomorrow.''

Ironically, as soon as Chandrababu Naidu lost elections and power, on June 4 he had written to new Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting him to allow and allot the same "Praja Vedika'' as "Residence Annex'' which is just next to his private existing house as Leader of Opposition. The contention being existing private residence where Chandrababu Naidu is staying put since he assumed power in 2014 and the ``Praja Vedika'' is said to be on Krishna riverbed which flouts rules and norms of any construction in that area.

"Praja Vedika'' was built as temporary structure by Chandrababu Naidu Government in 2015 to conduct official review meetings. According to an estimate, this building was built at a cost of Rs 8 to Rs 10 Crores ( approx ). This particular facility was built in such a way that it is in close proximity ( with 100 metres radius ) of Chandrababu's residence and a helipad.

"We will bring in transparency in every department and also we will take strict possible action against all the misdeeds of Chandrababu Naidu and the Telugu Desam Party government,'' informed Jagan while giving a direct warning to Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of TDP.

Though Chandrababu Naidu along with his family members is out of the country on vacation, the local TDP leaders are terming the demolition of "Praja Vedika'' as vindictive politics of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "It is clear that the Chief Minister pursuing vindictive politics here. Why should he demolish a building just because it was built by TDP government. Instead, if he doesn't want to use it, he can convert into some facility which will be useful for general public,'' said TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna.

Demolition of "Praja Vedika'' is considered to be the beginning of razing "illegal structures'' in Andhra Pradesh. Now, it remains to be seen how far this bitter political war between opposition TDP and ruling YSRCP goes.