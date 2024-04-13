Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Jorhat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

This actor struggled for work despite winning National Award, was broken, lost, trolled for getting married at 57, now..

Dindigul Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Iran attacks Israeli-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz, US rushes warships to aid ally: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

This actor struggled for work despite winning National Award, was broken, lost, trolled for getting married at 57, now..

Dindigul Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Non-dairy calcium-rich foods for strong bones

8 superfoods to improve blood circulation in body

10 superfoods to reduce fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Dibakar Banerjee breaks silence on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: ‘Going to Bigg Boss…’

Meet actor, who started career at 4, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit films to become businessman, holds record for...

Meet actress who superstar Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry, rumours of her affair with cricketer created rift, she is..

HomeIndia

India

Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

The results of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be tallied and announced on June 4th.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Constituency, one of the state's one Lok Sabha constituencies, will be up for election this year. Election Commission of India announced on March 16th, the final voting schedule and results for the Lok Sabha election in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

On April 19, 2024, voting will take place in Phase 1 of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Constituency Election.

The results of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be tallied and announced on June 4th. 

The two main political parties in Andaman and Nicobar Island are the Congress and the BJP. The BJP has fielded Bishnu Pada Ray in this constituency, while the INC has granted a ticket to the sitting MP, Kuldeep Rai Sharma, as reported by Times of India. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vishal Jolly of the BJP received 93901 votes, while Kuldeep Rai Sharma of the INC won with 95308 votes from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency. It was Vishal Jolly who lost by 1407 votes. 

In the 2014 Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency, Bishnu Pada Ray of the BJP emerged victorious with 90969 votes, while Kuldeep Rai Sharma of the INC received 83157 votes.In 2014, the parliamentary constituency of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had 269360 registered voters.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is first Indian film in 30 years in Cannes Film Festival's competition section

Who was the real Amar Singh Chamkila? Punjab's biggest star, accused of vulgarity, killed at 27, death remains unsolved

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit and meeting with PM Modi

Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency elections 2024: Candidates list, polling date, past results and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement