Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

The results of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be tallied and announced on June 4th.

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Constituency, one of the state's one Lok Sabha constituencies, will be up for election this year. Election Commission of India announced on March 16th, the final voting schedule and results for the Lok Sabha election in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

On April 19, 2024, voting will take place in Phase 1 of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Constituency Election.

The two main political parties in Andaman and Nicobar Island are the Congress and the BJP. The BJP has fielded Bishnu Pada Ray in this constituency, while the INC has granted a ticket to the sitting MP, Kuldeep Rai Sharma, as reported by Times of India.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vishal Jolly of the BJP received 93901 votes, while Kuldeep Rai Sharma of the INC won with 95308 votes from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency. It was Vishal Jolly who lost by 1407 votes.

In the 2014 Andaman & Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency, Bishnu Pada Ray of the BJP emerged victorious with 90969 votes, while Kuldeep Rai Sharma of the INC received 83157 votes.In 2014, the parliamentary constituency of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had 269360 registered voters.