Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kanimozhi resign as Rajya Sabha members after being elected to 17th Lok Sabha

After being elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, BJP leaders Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad and DMK leader Kanimozhi have resigned as Rajya Sabha members. BJP president Amit Shah, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and DMK's Kanimozhi have been elected from the parliamentary constituencies of Gandhinagar, Gujarat and Patna Sahib, Bihar and Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, respectively.

Amit Shah contested from Gandhinagar constituency which was previously led by BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, Ravi Shankar Prasad contested against Shatrughan Sinha (former BJP leader who left the party after he was denied ticket from Patna Sahib), and Kanimozhi contested from Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu.