Amit Shah has recovered from COVID-19, likely to be discharged soon: AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is expected to be discharged soon from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, the hospital said in a statement on this day.

"Amit Shah is admitted at AIIMS for post-COVID case. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS authorities informed the media on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on August 18 admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi over post-COVID care.

Notably, a CT scan of the Home Minister was conducted on August 17 at a private hospital in Delhi after being recommended for the same by Dr. Naresh Trehan.

Following this test, Amit Shah was admitted to the old private ward at Delhi AIIMS at 2 AM on August 18 on the advice of his doctors at AIIMS and Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital.

Earlier on August 14, Amit Shah had been discharged from the Medanta Hospital after he tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), of which he was diagnosed on August 2.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had himself confirmed the news from his official handle on Twitter. He said that due to early symptoms coronavirus, he went for a test and the test result came positive. Although his health is fine, he will get himself admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors, Shah said.

He had also urged those who came into close contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested for the virus.