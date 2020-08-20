Amit Shah hails setting up of National Recruitment Agency, terms it a landmark decision

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will remove the hurdles of multiple exams for central government jobs through the Common Eligibility Test (CET), said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Shah said it is a landmark day for India's youth.

"NRA will provide equal opportunities to all sections of the society as each district will have an exam centre, test will be in multiple languages and CET score will be valid for 3 years. Single test will also reduce the financial burden, which will greatly benefit the candidates," he added.

NRA will provide equal opportunities to all sections of the society as each district will have an exam centre, test will be in multiple languages and CET score will be valid for 3 years. Single test will also reduce the financial burden, which will greatly benefit the candidates. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 19, 2020

Shah said that NRA is an unprecedented step taken by the Modi government. "National Recruitment Agency is an unprecedented step taken by Modi govt as it would create a uniform transformative recruitment process."

A landmark day for India's youth! I thank PM @NarendraModi ji for approving the creation of #NationalRecruitmentAgency (NRA) in today's cabinet. This transformational reform will remove the hurdles of multiple exams for central govt jobs through Common Eligibility Test (CET). — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 19, 2020

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of a national agency to conduct tests for various central government jobs. The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will conduct a computer-based online Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen candidates at the first level for Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Service Personnel (IBPS).

The approval given by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pave the way for a transformational reform in the recruitment process for central government jobs, a government press release said.

The Government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 1517.57 crore for the National Recruitment Agency (NRA). The expenditure will be undertaken over a period of three years.