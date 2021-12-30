Amid Omicron scare, Manipur issues fresh guidelines for New Year celebrations - Know details

After Manipur detected its first case of Omicron on Monday, December 27, in Imphal West district, the state has now decided to impose a curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

A new order was issued on Wednesday, December 29 by the Manipur Chief Secretary, Rajesh Kumar who is also the chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority that included fresh guidelines with immediate implementation to curb the Omicron variant during the New Year celebration.

As per official reports, another person has contracted Omicron.

As per the new order, all sorts of music concerts, outdoor celebrations, activities which are popular for the New year's celebration will be restricted. Large gatherings in enclosed areas will also not be allowed.

Thabal Chongba, a folk dance has also been cancelled around this time.

The state has imposed a night curfew that will continue between 9 pm - 4 am till January 31, 2022.

All senior officials and district magistrates have been ordered to enforce guidelines and make sure that everything is being followed. Anyone found violating these guidelines will be punished severely.

The first case in Manipur appeared when a 48-year-old man who had returned from Tanzania tested positive for the Omicron variant. He was isolated at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district.