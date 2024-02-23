Twitter
Headlines

Amid farmers' protest, Haryana CM Khattar makes big announcement, announces waiver of interest, penalty on farmers loans

Article 370 movie review: Flawless Yami Gautam elevates this well-made but uneven thriller on Kashmir's special status

Kashi saw 'damru' of development playing in last 10 years: PM Modi at BHU in Varanasi

Meet Sahil Akhtar, who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then decided not to take admission in IIT because..

Meet man, son of Pune's richest person, owns Rs 1400 crore home expensive than Mukesh Ambani's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid farmers' protest, Haryana CM Khattar makes big announcement, announces waiver of interest, penalty on farmers loans

Meet man, son of Pune's richest person, owns Rs 1400 crore home expensive than Mukesh Ambani's...

Meet duo, lost over Rs 10000 crore in 3 years, got Rs 11000 crore offer from Byju’s, sold their company for just Rs…

Signs and symptoms of pH imbalance in body

7 health benefits of apple cider vinegar

8 fruits that increase hemoglobin level naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

Article 370 movie review: Flawless Yami Gautam elevates this well-made but uneven thriller on Kashmir's special status

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh dances down the aisle, share romantic moments with Jackky Bhagnani in wholesome wedding video

This film starring a superstar, made for Rs 40 crore, was super flop, destroyed career of star kid, he is now..

HomeIndia

India

Amid farmers' protest, Haryana CM Khattar makes big announcement, announces waiver of interest, penalty on farmers loans

The state government of Haryana, led by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, has given farmers a significant gift: interest on agricultural loans has been waived. In addition, penalties will not be assessed; this has been declared in the state budget.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There is currently tension on the borders of Shambhu and Khanauri due to farmer organisations' intention to march to Delhi from where they are currently standing. In the meantime, the Haryana government has made a significant announcement about farmers in the budget. The government said that interest on all state farmers' agricultural loans would be waived on Friday during the budget presentation. Loans taken out through September 2023 will not incur interest. In addition, no one will be required to pay any penalties that have been imposed. This facility is available through May of this year. Any additional interest or penalties that are assessed after that must be paid.

During his fifth consecutive budget presentation, Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the state government would buy 14 crops at MSP. However, as we all know, the main demand of the protesting farmers is a guarantee of crop purchase at MSP. During the budget speech, Manohar Lal Khattar also disclosed the launch of a portal where farmers can file online claims in the case of crop damage. Thus far, have provided assistance totaling Rs 297 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with polythene bags: 'Nepo kids born with silver spoon...'

Trisha files defamation suit against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju for causing mental agony, demands unconditional apology

Mukesh Ambani backed cash-strapped firm unable to pay salaries, may be acquired by Rs 265243 crore…

Meet Indian cricketer who lives in luxurious house, much costlier than Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Tendulkar’s

This Indian King was first to launch surgical strike 1000 years ago, he was ruler of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE