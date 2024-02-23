Amid farmers' protest, Haryana CM Khattar makes big announcement, announces waiver of interest, penalty on farmers loans

The state government of Haryana, led by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, has given farmers a significant gift: interest on agricultural loans has been waived. In addition, penalties will not be assessed; this has been declared in the state budget.

There is currently tension on the borders of Shambhu and Khanauri due to farmer organisations' intention to march to Delhi from where they are currently standing. In the meantime, the Haryana government has made a significant announcement about farmers in the budget. The government said that interest on all state farmers' agricultural loans would be waived on Friday during the budget presentation. Loans taken out through September 2023 will not incur interest. In addition, no one will be required to pay any penalties that have been imposed. This facility is available through May of this year. Any additional interest or penalties that are assessed after that must be paid.

During his fifth consecutive budget presentation, Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the state government would buy 14 crops at MSP. However, as we all know, the main demand of the protesting farmers is a guarantee of crop purchase at MSP. During the budget speech, Manohar Lal Khattar also disclosed the launch of a portal where farmers can file online claims in the case of crop damage. Thus far, have provided assistance totaling Rs 297 crore.