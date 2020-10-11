Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to last till Diwali, heavy discounts of upto 70 percent on offer

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 will take the customers by surprise this time. Starting on October 17, the sale will last for a complete one month with hundreds of deals and offers. This is for the first time that the e-commerce giant will hold a festival sale for such a long period. This sale is largely to woo Diwali buying.

The company is also bringing over 900 new products to its portfolio to match Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale likely to happen around the same time. Though, the Flipkart sale will be for a short period.

Mobile phones and accessories will be on sale at dirt cheap prices. No-cost EMI, exchange discounts and total damage protection will come as add ons with phone purchases. Other electronics accessories will also receive price cuts and exchange discounts. Amazon has planned to offer discounts of upto 70 percent on electronics and accessories category.

TV and major appliances categories will observe extended warranties, no-cost EMI and exchange offer. Schedule delivery and installation will be a standard offering with the products.

According to the Amazon website, the exchange offer with all the old items will get a discount of up to Rs 13,500, along with a no-cost EMI option on the Bajaj Finserv credit card and debit card.

The prices of Amazon Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks and Kindles will be slashed by a good margin. Home and kitchen products will sell for a discount of up to 60 percent, while 70 percent discount will be given on clothes and accessories.

Amazon sale will start on October 17, but for customers with Prime membership, the sale will start 24 hours earlier.