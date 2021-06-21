Amarnath Yatra cancelled for second year in row due to COVID-19 crisis

In wake of the coronavirus crisis and discussions about the early onset of the third wave, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has cancelled the Amarnath Yatra. It may be noted that last year also, the Yatra was canceled due to the epidemic.

However, devotees will be able to have online darshan from June 28. Shri Amarnath Chhadi Mubarak will be taken to the cave on August 22.

A tweet from the Twitter account of the office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha read, "Shri Amarnathji Yatra cancelled in wake of Covid-19 Pandemic. Decision after threadbare discussion with Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board members. Yatra to be symbolic only. However, all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice."

"It's important to save people's lives. So, it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's pilgrimage in the larger public interest," read another tweet.

Prior to this announcement, LG Manoj Sinha attended a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, apart from development initiatives. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, top security and intelligence officials of the central government and Jammu and Kashmir administration attended the meeting. Sources cited by Zee News said the Home Minister was briefed about the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the security measures being taken there, and also about the situation along the international border with Pakistan.