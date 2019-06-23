Amarinder Singh hosts Sikh Regiment's jawans, JCOs, officers

Celebrating his family's cherished bonds with the Sikh Regiment, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday evening hosted the regiment's jawans, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and officers to mark 100 years of the Patiala family's association with the battalion and the Indian Army.

"It was a matter of pride and honour for me and my family to have served the nation as a soldier of the Indian Army," said the Chief Minister.

It is a proud moment for me as we celebrate 100 years of association of the Patiala family with our regiment, 2 Sikh. I feel honored to have had the privilege of serving our great nation & its people. The @adgpi was my first love and will always have a special place in my heart. pic.twitter.com/Xyn7TjSkeK — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 23, 2019

"The Army has always been my first love and would always remain so. The Indian Army still continues to inspire me to do whatever I could to serve the people," he added.

The evening at Chandimandir scintillated with shared moments and a cultural programme, which saw Captain Amarinder cheering on the jawans and even briefly joining in the Bhangra performance.

He visited the JCO's mess and later joined the regiment officers and guests for dinner at the Officers' mess.

Going around meeting the jawans and their families, sharing a few moments with their children, the Chief Minister was in his element as he engaged freely with the second battalion of the Sikh regiment, erstwhile 15 Ludhiana Sikhs, said an official statement.

Captain Amarinder had served in the 2nd battalion of the Sikh Regiment from 1963 to 1969.

Though he left for a short period in between, to take over his family's responsibilities, his love for the Army brought him back as the Indo Pak war broke out in 1965.

Before him, his father, Lt General Maharaja Yadvinder Singh served in the regiment in 1935 and was the Colonel of the 2/11 Royal Sikhs and the 2 Sikhs from 1938 to 1950 and 1950-1971 respectively.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Singh presented a silver memento, a replica of a Sikh regiment soldier in full battle attire, to the battalion, which will be displayed in the Officers' Mess.