'Amar Singh was like a brother to me, I've lost a pillar of support with his demise': Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

Headlines

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

Wordle 844 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

Benefits of rock sugar (mishri)

7 famous Durga Puja pandals of Delhi

8 Benefits of ice bath

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

Naagin actress Madhura Naik says Hamas killed cousin, brother-in-law in front of their kids in Israel: 'How inhumane...'

HomeIndia

India

'Amar Singh was like a brother to me, I've lost a pillar of support with his demise': Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

Amar Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore over the last couple of months.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 10:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The mortal remains of deceased Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh were brought to Delhi on Sunday. Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra was present. He expressed his grief at the death of the veteran politician and said that Singh was like a brother to him and that they always used to find support in each other.

"I had a very good relationship with Amar Singh. At times we went through some misunderstanding, but then our relationship came back stronger. He was like a younger brother to me, and I was like his elder brother," said Subhash Chandra, adding, "Even though Amar Singh seemed very strict to the rest of the world, he was always like a little brother to me. We gave each other support. With his death, the support has been snatched away from me."

Amar Singh's mortal remains reached New Delhi at 6 PM, following which they were taken from the airport to the veteran politician's farmhouse at Chhatarpur.

Singh was a veteran leader of the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Rajya Sabha. He passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore over the last couple of months.

Sources said that Singh's relatives and close friends have reached Delhi to attend his funeral. It has been learned that his wife Pankaja and his twin daughters were present at the hospital in Singapore when he breathed his last.

According to reports, Amar Singh passed away while battling a kidney ailment.

In 2010, Amar Singh had resigned from all the posts of the Samajwadi Party and was later expelled from the party by its chief, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Six years ago, it was reported that Amar Singh had been suffering from kidney-related complications and was receiving treatment for the same in Dubai. However, he later returned to political life in 2016, when he was elected to Rajya Sabha with support from Samajwadi Party even after facing stiff opposition from a section of the party including the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

In March, Singh had posted a short video message on Twitter from the hospital bed in which he made an appeal to all his followers to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against coronavirus. "Tiger Zinda Hai," he had written in his short message posted along with the video.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Innovative serialized labelling solution to eliminate costly packaging software

Meet banker who worked in SBI for 33 years, now leads Rs 71,805 crore company

Meet banker with 33 years of experience, who now leads Rs 67,558 crore govt company

From Jasmine Sandlas to Salman Khan: Celebrities on radar of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, know reason

Wordle 843 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE