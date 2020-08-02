Amar Singh's mortal remains reach Delhi from Singapore; taken to Chhatarpur farmhouse

Sources close to the family of the late politico said that Amar Singh will be cremated on Monday.

The mortal remains of deceased Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh were brought to Delhi on Sunday. The remains reached New Delhi at 6 PM, said reports, following which they were taken from the airport to the veteran politician's farmhouse at Chhatarpur.

Singh was a veteran leader of the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Rajya Sabha. He passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore over the last couple of months.

Sources said that Singh's relatives and close friends have reached Delhi to attend his funeral. It has been learned that his wife Pankaja and his twin daughters were present at the hospital in Singapore when he breathed his last.

According to reports, Amar Singh passed away while battling a kidney ailment.

In 2010, Amar Singh had resigned from all the posts of the Samajwadi Party and was later expelled from the party by its chief, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Six years ago, it was reported that Amar Singh had been suffering from kidney-related complications and was receiving treatment for the same in Dubai. However, he later returned to political life in 2016, when he was elected to Rajya Sabha with support from Samajwadi Party even after facing stiff opposition from a section of the party including the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

In March, Singh had posted a short video message on Twitter from the hospital bed in which he made an appeal to all his followers to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against coronavirus. "Tiger Zinda Hai," he had written in his short message posted along with the video.