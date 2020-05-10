'Allow private vehicles to ferry them': Sanjay Raut's advice to Maharashtra govt on migrant situation

Veteran Shiv Sena leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut is reportedly distressed by the condition of labourers attempting to return to their villages amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown. In lieu of this, Raut has suggested the Maharashtra state government that private vehicles be allowed to ply on the road in order to help the workers return to their native places as soon and effectively as possible.

Sanjay Raut took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday to let know his suggestion via a post regarding the situation.

"The state government should allow private vehicles to travel. People are seeing the working class traversing long distances by foot on the road. They have their little children with them. Many of them are also getting sick and dying while walking. Yet, they did not stop walking. This picture is not good for the government. Even the railways are not ready to give up all of their trains for these people. The state government should take the initiative and allow private vehicles in this situation," the Shiv Sena leader tweeted in Marathi.

मजुर वर्ग चालत निघाला आहे हे चित्र चांगले नाही. लहान मुले तयांचया बरोबर आहेत. रेलवे त्यांच्या साठी गाड्या सोडायला तयार नाही. राज्य सरकारने खाजगी वाहनांना परवानगी देणे गरजेचे आहे. लोकं चालताना आजारी पडत आहेत. मरत आहेत. तयांचे चालणे तरीही थांबले नाही.बेकायदेशीर निघालेच आहेत ना? — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 10, 2020

As a bit of context, two days ago, a group of 20 migrant workers returning to Madhya Pradesh were sleeping on the railway tracks near Karmad, around 30 km from Aurangabad, when 16 of them were crushed to death by a goods train. Four other migrant workers of the group survived the accident which took place at 5:15 AM on Friday.

This had raised serious concerns regarding the safety of labourers returning to their native places after traversing long distances by foot and falling victim to accidents on account of their hapless fate.

The government of Maharashtra has already announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the workers killed in the Aurangabad train mishap.

Railways have run more than 200 'Shramik Special' trains for movement of stranded migrants, more than 2.5 lakh people have made use of this facility so far. However, the central and state governments are facing charges that the number of these trains is not sufficient.